DJ Khaled Speaks On Rick Ross and Young Jeezy, Says “They Don’t Have Problems”

DJ Khaled Talks Rick Ross and Young Jeezy Beef

According to Miami DJ and radio personality DJ Khaled, there is no beef between rappers Rick Ross and Young Jeezy.

During a recent interview with radio host Bootleg Kev, Khaled downplayed the issues between Ross and Jeezy, who many believe have been quietly feuding since last year.

“Well first of all, I don’t condone problems,” Khaled said. “That’s what I do. I represent that love and making great music.” “And them two guys, they don’t have no problems. So, you know, I guess this is an exclusive, they don’t have problems. “I guess people in the streets, they try to make things into a problem. But that’s just life. “That’s when you know you’re hot and that’s just part of the game, man. “Being in the game and being successful, you have to deal with things like that. “But you know, they ain’t got not problems. “It’s all love. I don’t know what to tell you. It’s all love.”

Ross and Jeezy had both collaborated with DJ Khaled over the years, and are scheduled to appear on DJ Khaled’s new album, We The Best Forever, due out on July 19th.