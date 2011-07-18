Lil Wayne Shuts Down Alcohol Backstage And On Tour Bus [Photos]

Lil Wayne Bans Alcohol Backstage From His Tour

Lil Wayne is not on one. His sobriety sentence mandated by the government says that the Young Money CEO can’t be on anything until 2013.

TMZ reports that Weezy has instituted a zero-tolerance no-alcohol policy backstage and on his tour bus.

A rep for Wayne stated that there will still be alcohol served at the venue but backstage will continue to be dry.

The sentence began in November and will last for three years.

Let’s hope someone doesn’t snap a photo of him at a party drinking straight from a bottle of champagne, that might get him in trouble.

Well after the club, it’s the AFTER PARTY!!! Peep Weezy Getting His Club On….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29Next page »