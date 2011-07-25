Usher’s New Look Foundation Hosts World Leadership Conference Awards [Photos]

Usher Hosts Awards Ceremony For His New Look Foundation

Usher’s charitable New Look foundation hosted a special event last week commemorating their three-day World Leadership Conference.

From July 20 to 22, the singer and his foundation played host to 500 youth from around the world for two days ofworkshops and panel carried by the theme “One World Powered By Service” before the second annual World Leadership Awards at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Friday, July 22.

During the World Leadership Awards, Media titan Ted Turner was honored with the Service Legacy Award, which last year was presented to President Bill Clinton.

Also in attendance was Maya Kosba who was presented with the Global Ambassador youth award and former New Orleans mayor Ray Nagin

Raymond Hagans of the Atlanta Journal Constitution was there to take pictures, check out Usher’s New Look Foundation awards below.

