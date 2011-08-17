Suspected Gunman In Murder Of Soulja Slim Killed In New Orleans

Man Accused of Killing Soulja Slim Found Murdered

The man thought by many to be the prime suspect in the 2003 murder of promising New Orleans rapper Soulja Slim was found shot to death in New Orleans, Saturday (August 13).

The body of 29-year-old Garelle Smith was discovered by NOPD early Saturday morning with gunshots to the head and chest.

Smith had been linked to several murders in New Orleans, although he had never been convicted partly due to lack of witness cooporation.

Slim, real name James Tapp, was killed on Thanksgiving Eve in 2003.

The former No Limit Records artist was shot eight times in front of his mother’s home in the Gentilly section of New Orleans.

Authorities believe that Smith, along with another man named Stephen Kennedy carried out a $10,000 hit on Tap over a dispute with a local record company.