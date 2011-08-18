Big K.R.I.T. Talks ‘Live From The Underground’ Album With MTV’s RapFix Live

Big K.R.I.T. was a guest on MTV’s RapFix Live with Sway Calloway this week.

During K.R.I.T.’s appearance, the Mississippi rapper/producer talked about his upcoming debut album, Live From The Underground and explained the album’s title saying, “Man, ’cause I’m still underground at heart.”

“At the end of the day, the type of music that I make, the type of sound I’m trying to create, is definitely being underground and Southern hip-hop. “A lot of people didn’t know I was signed to Def Jam when I dropped ‘Return of 4Eva.’ “I signed to Def Jam June of last year. So it’s been a process of working, grinding, proving myself, and just kind of showing people I’m not going to change just because I’m signed to a major.”

Live From The Underground is due out on September 27th, which is also the same release date as fellow XXL freshman J. Cole’s debut release.

Speaking on releasing his debut album on the same day as his rap colleague, K.R.I.T. said, “End of the day man, I feel like we all got our fanbase and we all just try to make quality music for the sake of hip-hop.”

“And we all friends and cool man, so it’s just about knowing that your partner is going to put his all into his music and that you should do the same. “And at the end of the day, we all meet up, and we’re going to do these shows and we’re going to tour and we’re going to have fun.”

The MTV RapFix special, which also featured Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller, can be seen below.