Lauryn Hill and Nas Perform At Rock The Bells

Nas and Lauryn Hill were on hand this weekend to perform “If I Ruled The World” at this year’s Rock The Bells festival.

The duo was joined at the annual fest by Erykah Badu, Big K.R.I.T., Cypress Hill and Black Star at L.A.’s San Manuel Amphitheater.

Check out Nas and L. Boogie below.