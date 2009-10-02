Chamillionaire To Stick With “Venom” As Title Of New Album

Chamillionaire, the man formerly known as the Mixtape Messiah is back with the first single from his third forthcoming album Venom. Addressing his haters, the track is entitled “Good Morning” and samples Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’”. Originally a dark album, Cham switched up the concept of the project and told Hip-Hop Wired,

“My album will be dropping fourth quarter this year and as far as Venom, I just decided to scrap it. I know there were rumors and conspiracy theories and maybe it was a Universal Records thing and they didn’t like it but that’s not true. The fact is they were even surprised when I made the announcement and were like, ‘Why you telling people that?’ But I just made it known that I wasn’t gonna drop Venom because I had already made up my mind if I’m gonna drop a body of work that I feel confident in, I want to drop it the way I want to drop it. As I started putting the project together, people started coming in and getting more excited because time is nearing for all of us to come together as a major label and they started coming in making their little tweaks to it. So I’m cool with that and you have to deal with that because at the end of the day, your label is your boss but then they started tweaking it a little bit too much and it starts changing the concept. I was like nah man, from a creative standpoint, I got to say No. But they were cool and like you can still call it Venom, it doesn’t matter because some people don’t think it matters what the title is but I do. It does matter because the reason I called it Venom is because when you think about the dark Spider-Man… on my last album people had thought Cham went a little commercial so it was almost reestablishing that darker side. And the music that they wanted me to add to it just wasn’t matching what I wanted to do. And I’m not saying it wasn’t dope because it was, it just didn’t match Venom. So I’m not the type to sit there and fake it so I said let’s just scrap that whole idea and make it cohesive and it works together. The project is definitely still coming fourth quarter though and we coming with bigger records.”

Well obviously things have changed as Cham has gone back to the original title. Regarding the back and forth name change, Koopa stated that his fans were the reason for the switch.

“The only reason it was an option is because a large number of people kept telling me I was crazy for not wanting to use the title anymore. Of course my reason for not wanting to use it anymore was for creative reasons but others seemed to disagree because of marketing reasons. So I figured that I would put it up there so you all could decide and help me prove I’m not crazy. Looks like I am crazy. Venom it is. No I’m not gonna put another voting up again (on my website) from the top choices. A deal is a deal. The album drops in December and time is money.

Venom will also feature collaborations with Ludacris, J. Holiday, Bobby V, the late Pimp C and Good Charlotte. Venom stands for “Visually Entertaining Negatives Of Money.” Chamillionaire also plans to shoot video visuals to accompany the planned leakage of multiple records for the project.