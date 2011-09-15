Writer Says Rappers Ruined Moscato

Did rappers ruin Moscato?

A wine connoisseur is calling out rappers for “ruining” Moscato, a dessert wine growing popular among many in the Hip-Hop community.

Gil Kulers released an article today in the Access Atlanta titled “Rappers Ruin Moscato.”

In it he writes,

“Where in the name of André Tchelistcheff did kids in their 20s get the idea to raise the roof with a bottle of Moscato d’Asti!? Dessert wines are enjoyed with dessert, not in the back of a limo or as refreshment on the dance floor and certainly not with nonsweet portions of the meal. Sweet dessert wines clash violently with things like steak, pasta, mushrooms and generally foods not considered dessert.”

The wine noted for its sweet taste and smoothness is mentioned in a number of songs by Drake, Roscoe Dash and even Trey Songz.

According to the “Wine Curmudgeon” however many uninformed drinkers are taking cues from Hip-Hop and incorrectly pairing the drink with foods that clash.

The article points out an example of this with a line from Trey Songz’ “Invented Sex” where Drake, not Songz who they incorrectly label as a “Hip-Hop star” raps,

“It’s a celebration Clap clap bravo. Lobster and shrimp and a glass of moscato … finish the whole bottle”

To which he responds,

“Moscato does not go with lobster and shrimp and ranks among his last choices for a celebratory drink.”

The article can be found here.

While I assume Mr. Kulers was being slightly facetious by saying rappers “raise the roof” with Moscato (because he can’t seriously think roof raising is acceptable in 2011) it’s offensive to blame a music genre for “ruining” a drink that is widely accessible and available to drink however people please in this free country.

So here’s a question for Mr. Kulers: Why do you care?

Drink your wine and be merry sir.