Ray J Gets Dragged Out After Fabolous Fight [Video]

Ray J Gets Dragged Out By Police After Fabolous Altercation

As the Ray J and Fabolous drama continues to make waves across the internet, TMZ has obtained video footage of Ray J Shakur getting dragged out of the Palms in Las Vegas by police, following his scuffle with NYC rapper Fabolous on Sunday night.

Brandy’s brother has since apologized for his WWE style rant on the Breakfast Club yesterday morning, while Fab made light of the whole situation during his interview with DJ Clue last night.

Take a look at the video of Ray J getting escorted out and just for the record, this whole thing is funny to us too, Fab.