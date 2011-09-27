Home > Bangin Candy

Angela Simmons Poses Nude For PETA [Photos + Video]

Written By ionehiphopwiredstaff

Posted September 27, 2011
Leave a comment

Angela Simmons Goes Nude For PETA

Angela Simmons went nude in a new ad for PETA, where Rev. Run’s daughter embraces her new found life as a vegan, while posing as Eve with nothing more than an apple.

Following in the footsteps of her vegan uncle Russell Simmons, Angela talks of her decision to do the ad saying,“I wanted to bring attention to a vegan lifestyle and raise awareness for PETA.”

“I feel it’s very important to show compassion for all of God’s creations—and adopting a vegan diet for me is the best way to live a healthier lifestyle and keep innocent animals from suffering.”

“Eating Meat Is a Sin: Go Vegetarian.” Well if that’s what it takes for Angela Simmons to get naked, I’m all for it.

An additional pic from Angela’s PETA ad and a video, where she discusses the campaign are posted on the next pages.

angela simmons

1 2 3Next page »

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE