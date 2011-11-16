Jermaine Dupri, Dondria, Lil Mo, Attend ‘ATL Live On The Park’ [Photos]



ATL Live On The Park photos

A number of celebs converged on ATL last night for Shanti Das and Marlon Nichols’ annual ATL LIVE ON THE PARK.

Hosted by Kenny Burns, the ATL tastemakers ended their second season with an evening of powerhouse performances from singer Lil Mo, Def Jam artist Luke James and 90’s R&B group Soul4Real who paid a musical tribute to their late mentor and producer Heavy D.

Also on hand was So So Def/Epic newcomer Brandon Hines –introduced by Jermaine Dupri–who gave the crowd a taste of his Marvin Gaye-like vocals.

Additional attendees included Dondria, Dave Hollister, Chaka Zulu, Roger Bobb, Demetria McKinney, Devyne Stephens, Ronnie Devoe and Peter Thomas.

James Pray was on hand to take pictures, check out the celebs enjoying ATL Live On The Park below.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »