Slim Thug Hands Out Turkeys For Thanksgiving [Video]

Slim Thugga was spotted in Houston Thursday where he passed out turkeys to the needy.
The Boss Hog was spotted by MTV who chronicled his charitable giving at the Bread of Life homeless shelter.
While there, Slim posed for pictures with fans and gave out birds to families in need.
Speaking on his time at the shelter he tells MTV,
“Usually, every year me and a few of my homeboys go to the hood, go to the store and just buy turkeys and pass ‘em out the back of a U-Haul. But this year, I got a call from 713 Motoring, they say they puttin’ together a turkey drive and they wanted me to get with ‘em on it. They the homeys, they work on cars, they worked on my cars before, so I came out and we passed out turkeys to the people, just trying to give back for Thanksgiving.””