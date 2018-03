Wiz Khalifa’s WK Today Episode 5

Here’s the latest Wiz Khalifa “WK Today” video, where Young Khalifa and his Taylor Gang crew take the cameras behind the scenes for a day in the life look at TGOD.

Also get ready for Wiz and Snoop Dogg’s Mac & Dre Go To High School, movie and soundtrack, dropping in December.

