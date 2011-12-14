Home > News

Wale ft. Black Cobain – “Rack City” Freestyle [Listen]

Written By ionehiphopwiredstaff

Posted December 14, 2011
Leave a comment

Wale & Black Cobain pick one of the hottest freestyle records out right now, to go off on.

Wale ft. Black Cobain – Rack City Freestyle

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

10 Flicks Of 2 Chainz Not Living Up to His T.R.U. Name [PHOTOS]

Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

Nike Basketball’s 20 Designs That Changed The Game [PHOTOS]

LeBron James & Team USA Party With Swizz Beatz & Nas In London [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

Black Cobain , dj mustard , maybach music , wale

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE