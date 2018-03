Preview 2012’s Biggest Trends & Beauty News ft. Kanye West & Nicki Minaj [Video]



2012 is looking to be a big year in fashion and beauty for Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

Find out more about their upcoming fragrances and designs.

http://pshared.5min.com/Scripts/PlayerSeed.js?sid=203&width=458&height=327&hasCompanion=false&shuffle=0&playList=517234732