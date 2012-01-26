Home > News

Adrienne Bailon On Fabolous Rumors: “We’re Over It!”

Written By Michael Ice-Blue Harris

Posted January 26, 2012
The rumors of Adrienne Bailon getting it in with Fabolous have been swirling for three years. Both parties have denied the relationship.

Adrienne recently had an interview with Cherry Martinez at Power 105 radio station in New York City as  the ladies talked about Bailon’s past relationship with Rob Kardashian and Kim’s quickie marriage. The most interesting part of the conversation came when Martinez broached the subject of Love & Hip-Hop.

Head on over to The Urban Daily and see just what Adrienne had to say about Fab.

