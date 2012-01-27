D’Angelo Makes Triumphant Return To Stage, Debuts New Music [Video]

Although R&B singer D’Angelo has been absent from the public eye for years amid swirling rumors of his impending return, the beloved Richmond, VA native made a splash comeback after taking the stage in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday night (January 26). Performing on the eve of the 12-year anniversary of his classic second album Voodoo, D’Angelo also debuted new music.

Looking trim and fit, much to the delight of his adoring fan base, D’Angelo appeared revitalized on stage at the Filadelfiakyrkan venue sporting new braids to go along with his reformed physique. Running through a series of hits from Voodoo, D also took time to bless the crowd with a few new cuts including “Sugar Daddy” and “The Charade,” though old favorites seemed to rock the crowd more.

Performing with drummer Chris Dave and Pino Palladino, D’Angelo ran through a funky rendition of the Voodoo track “Chicken Grease” and hammed it up a bit for the crowd. Looking comfortable onstage and showing little in the way of ring rust, D’Angelo’s return and the warm reception he received from the Swedish crowd proves that he’s back.

Producer and collaborator Questlove has said in reports that D’Angelo’s third set James River is nearly done. D’Angelo will follow up his European tour by visiting Copenhagen, Paris (along with Jean Grae) and The Netherlands before wrapping up in London next month.

D’Angelo Performs “The Charade”

D’Angelo Performs “Sugar Daddy”