Machine Gun Kelly Brings Out Diddy, In LA [Video]

Machine Gun Kelly took the stage at L.A.’s Key Club for a performance, and brought Diddy along for the madness. In his interview with Peter Rosenberg, of Hot 97, he mentioned things can get pretty crazy during his shows. During a performance of “Wild Boy,” MGK is seen carrying a female in a thong, throwing a bucket of water into the crowd, and much more. While things got a little crazy, seeing Diddy partake in some of the antics was pure comedy!

Continue on, to see for yourselves. Be sure to look out for the ‘Hostile Takeover’ Tour, in a city near you.