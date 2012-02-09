[Exclusive Video] Esther Baxter Says Video Vixens Aren’t Making Money, Talks T.I.T.S. T-Shirt Line

Esther Baxter was the epitome of the video vixen thanks to gorgeous looks and a booming body. But now the former model has moved on to serious acting, is planning a food blog and is dropping a “Can’t Knock The Hustle” t-shirt line with the Two In The Shirt brand. Nevertheless, Joe Budden’s former flame is aware she’s still known for her Hip-Hop video appearances, no matter how long ago they were.

“A lot of people don’t know that I haven’t done music videos for like six years now,” Esther told Hip-Hop Wired. “I was still doing the magazines, but I haven’t done a video and I have no idea what the game is like now with the girls that do videos. I know that it’s been completely saturated and I know that it’s completely different than it was when I was doing it. When I was doing it the girls doing it, the girls who were doing it they where I actually making money. We had names, we had a certain status, now I’m not so sure. I think that people are kind of doing it for fun.”