Roccett Releasing “The Free Agent” With DJ Drama

Once an artist that was given the support from Young Jeezy, West Coast artist Roccett has since stepped away from CTE and decided to go about things on his own.

Releasing a slew of mixtapes, including Another Day, Another Dollar, the rapper has built up anticipation for the big band, which comes in the form of his official street album, The Free Agent.

With assistance from DJ Drama, the two will release the album to iTunes and all other digital online retailers this month. Noted features include Bobby V, Don Cannon, Terrace Martin and Drumma Boy.

“Bang That” and “My Real Ni**az,” two tracks from the upcoming release, have already dropped to give a glimpse of what to look forward to on the first outing.

“We decided to go with the concept The Free Agent because I am an unsigned artist who feels like LeBron in his free agency year. My options are open, everyone is anticipating who I am going to sign with, and I am excited to continue to feed the streets good music. Our focus right now is growing the Get Your Green Up movement, expanding and reaching new audiences.”

The rapper has been on his grind for quite some time and his patience has started to wear thin. Speaking with HipHopWired.com, he spoke on wanting to create an actual album and step away from the mixtapes.

“I want to do an album because I feel like on mixtapes, I can’t really give you everything except for me spitting. There’s records that I want to do, that I feel are good records, but they aren’t meant for a mixtape. If I do a song about my mom or my brother or my sister, I want that to be on the album. I feel like it’s album work and I want to put that out.”

With such competition in the mixtape circuit, he also feels as though it is hard to gain recognition for the work put in.

“It’s like people don’t even respect you on a mixtape unless you do some crazy rap bars. I’m ready to do an album so bad and I don’t care how we put it out as long as we put it out and I get to put my feelings on wax and hopefully sell some records.”

Well, the time has come to step up to the mound and show fans what he is made of. He should be swinging to the fences with this one.