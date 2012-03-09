Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 2 Release Date [PHOTOS]

Are the Nike Air Yeezy 2’s dropping on March 23? Or maybe April 13? The former has been the rumored release date for a while now, but The Shoe Game has allegedly pinpointed the day Kanye West’s second signature shoe will be available for coppage as the latter. This also means thirsty sneakerheads—more than likely looking to flip them for a profit than to actually, ya know, wear them—have already started camping out to buy a pair, or two.

Peep photos of the Nike Air Yeezy 2 in the gallery. Are they worth the $250 retail price and impending hassle of getting a pair?

Photos: Don C, SneakerNews, TheShoeGame

