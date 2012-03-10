Waka Flocka Flame ft. Trey Songz – “I Don’t Really Care” [LISTEN]

Seems like Waka Flocka Flame isn’t going to let his issues with the state of North Carolina stop him from dropping his sophisticated ignorance music. “I Don’t Really Care” features Trey Songz singing the hook and a dropping a verse. Destined for many a Hip-Hop purist’s hate list, but pretty good chance Waka Flocka has yet another club hit on his hands.

Listen to “I Don’t Really Care,” off Waka’s forthcoming Triple F Life, below.

Photo: YouTube