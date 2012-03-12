Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

If you’ve noticed a voluptuous piece of woman who seems to be hanging around Tyga an awful lot lately, that is Blac Chyna. This hot exotic dancer by way of Miami, Florida made a name for herself as a featured dancer at the famed King Of Diamonds strip club. She’s also been name dropped in numerous songs including Drake‘s “Miss Me.” She was also the leading lady in Tyga’s “Rack City” video and was Nicki Minaj’s body double in the shelved video for Kanye West’s “Monster.” Check out more flicks of this bombshell after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “Otis” Maybach Sold For $60K [PHOTOS]

• Get A J.R. Smith’s-Eye View Of Tahiry From The Bedroom [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 2 Release Date [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

• 10 Rappers To Help Rihanna Get Over Chris Brown

• Bangin’ Candy: Drake’s Ex-Flame & Twitter Buddy Maliah Michel [PHOTOS]

• That Was Me First: 10 Rappers That Made Hip-Hop History

• The Top 10 Hip-Hop Sneakers Of All-Time

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »