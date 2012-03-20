Slum Village ft. De La Soul – “Turning Me Off” [LISTEN]

Slim Village is back at it again with their upcoming mixtape Dirty Slums presented by Mick Boogie & Slum Village dropping March 27th. This is the first single off of their mixtape that features De La Soul, Rapper Big Pooh, Skyzoo, Big Sean, Phife, Phonte, Focus, Joe Scudda and more.

—

Photo: Mick Boogie