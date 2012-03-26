Azealia Banks – “F-ck Up The Fun” [LISTEN]

Azealia Banks first premiered “F-ck Up The Fun” overseas and now releases the up-beat song for the masses today. Diplo never fails to deliver creative production and coupled with Azealia Banks’ rapid fire rhymes, this record is definitely something for the dance floor. Her debut Broke With Expensive Taste is set to be released later this year.

Check out the song after the jump.

Photo: Universal