Lil B Speaking At New York University In April

Apparently the Based God is all about higher education, no pun intended. Pitchfork reports that Lil B will be speaking at NYU this April. According to the listing, courtesy of NYU’s Program Board (which is now strangely down), “Cultural icon Lil B will treat NYU to a very rare speaking engagement.”

You really can’t make this stuff up.

The “Wonton Soup” rapper will be delivering his lecture on Wednesday, April 11th at 8pm at NYU’s Kimmel Center, unless this whole thing is a hoax. Swag to the maximum. Peep the details below. Also, “cooking” is one letter away from “cooning.”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘South Beach’ [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James, Amar’e Stoudemire & More Rock Hoodies For Trayvon Martin [PHOTOS]

• It Was All Good: 10 Artists That Were Buzzing Last Year, Not So Much Now

• Stop The Madness: 10 Tragic Killings Eerily Similar To Trayvon Martin’s

• Just Because: 10 Hilarious Rick Ross GIFs [PHOTOS]

• Women’s History Month: The 13 Greatest Female MCs Of All Time

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

• Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Isaac Brekken/Wire