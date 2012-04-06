Yasiin Bey, dead prez & Mike Flo Record Trayvon Martin Tribute [VIDEO]

Quick note: Trayvon Martin’s murderer, George Zimmerman, has yet to be arrested. That said; Yasiin Bey, dead prez and Mike Flo connected down in Florida to record a tribute song to the late teenager called “Made You Die.” The video below features behind the scenes footage of the MCs recording the track, which utilizes Nas’ “Made You Look” instrumental, and their commentary about the Martin case.

“What’s is it really all about at the end of the day?,” says Yasiin Bey aka Mos Def. “You can be a better Pop star or a brighter celebrity but particularly if you come from poor communities, you come from Black communities in this country and you see a casual, systemic indifference to Black life you have to respond. I mean it’s in your own self interest, it’s not even outstanding or courageous. It’s a survival issue. Either we’re going to fix this or we’re just going to agree to be slaves.”

Watch the Bey and M1 of dead prez speak more on the need to make justice for Trayvon a priority in the video, courtesy of two cent, below.

Photo: YouTube