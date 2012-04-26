Meek Mill Makes Poor Bike Safety Look Really Cool [VIDEO]

Meek Mill: pretty good rapper, piss poor at bike safety. In this video log promoting his new mixtape, Dreamchasers 2, Meek hits the mean streets of Philadelphia to do what he loves to do more than anything. Looks real cool, but sheesh Meek would it kill you to throw on a helmet. Safety first!

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bentley Debuts EXP 9F Super SUV Concept [PHOTOS]

• Rodney King Reflects On Police Beating, Talks Trayvon Martin [PHOTOS]

• ‘Escort’ Who Dropped Dime On Secret Service Goes Into Hiding [PHOTOS]

• adidas Unveils The adizero Crazy Light 2, The Lightest Basketball Shoe Ever [PHOTOS]

• Metta World Peace And 12 Of The Greatest Elbows Ever

• Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• Pictures Of Celebrities That Aren’t Stoned (But Sure Look Like It) [PHOTOS]

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper