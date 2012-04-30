Brian McKnight’s instant classic “If You’re Ready To Learn,” has already spawned a million internet lives. Now N.O.R.E. with the help of the illustrious production of Scram Jones takes Mr. Mcknight’s coochie crooning to the next level on N.O.R.E.’s “Let Me Show You.” Listen up after the jump.

N.O.R.E. – “Let Me Show You” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

