Amar’e Stoudemire, A Fire Extinguisher Catching The Fade & The Greatest GIF Ever

You know the story by now. The Knicks take an L to the Miami heat last night, and in a fit of rage, Amar’e Stoudemire puts his left fist through a glass case that was housing a fire extinguisher. Now the struggle braided power forward may not play in the next playoff game and is going to a specialist to determine the full extent of the damage to his hand.

Sigh.

Social media started lambasting Stoudemire as soon as it was determined what exactly happened. Besides all types of slander, jokes have also been delivered. And the GIF below—which utilizes the fax machine fade scene from the classic flick Office Space and NBA Jam style superimposed faces of STAT, Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler—just may be the greatest GIF ever.

Hat tip to the homie Dave for the find.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Allen Iverson Hooping In China In His Classic Reebok Questions [PHOTOS]

• DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

• 9 Very Rare Looks At Athletes Doing Lil B’s Cooking Dance

• Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘Varsity Maize’ & ‘South Beach’ Official Images [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

—

Photo: Getty Images, Tumblr