Vintage: Meek Mill Rapping At 13-Years-Old [VIDEO]

Talk about chasing dreams, check out this vintage video of 13-year-old Meek Mill. In this short clip found over at VIBE, Meek and his struggle braids are spitting the the same ferocity and hunger that he spits with right now. Get a listen as he goes in over the “Dipset Anthem” instrumental.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

—

Photo: YouTube