Ryan Leslie ft. Fabolous – “Beautiful Lie (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Fans have anticipated the release of Ryan Leslie and Fabolous‘ “Beautiful Lie (Remix)” for quite some time now. The behind the scenes footage had fans in awe of R. Les’ creative genius. Our ears can finally reap the benefits of this joint.

Check out and download “Beautiful Lie (Remix)” after the jump.

DOWNLOAD: Ryan Leslie ft. Fabolous – “Beautiful Lie (Remix)”

Photo: Ryan Leslie