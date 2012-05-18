James Fauntleroy, No I.D., Common and Makeba Riddick, better known as Cocaine 80s, drop a new record called “Queen To Be.” These guys really know how to craft some amazing music, and this record is no different. Check it out after the jump.

Cocaine 80s – “Queen To Be” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

