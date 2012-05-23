Home > News

Childish Gambino ft. Heems (of Das Racist) – “Tell Me’ [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Written By Kazeem Famuyide

Posted May 23, 2012
Your favorite comedian’s favorite rapper is back with “Tell Me,” ripped straight from the radio. Childish Gambino has really caught stride lately, and his new mixtape is coming out soon. Get a listen and download after the jump.

