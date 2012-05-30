Waka Flocka Flame Gets Photographed By Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

Everyone keeps shooting Waka Flocka Flame. The “No Hands” rapper is the latest subject of photographer du jour Terry Richardson, who took the flicks for V Man.

Also, check out Richardson’s recent shoot with Odd Future for XXL Magazine here. Check out behind the scenes footage of the photo shoot with Richardson in the video below, and pics of Waka, whose new album, Triple F Life, is out June 12th, in the photo gallery.

Photos: Terry Richardson

Props: illRoots

