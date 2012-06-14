If you were digging Hit-Boy’s first foray as a complete artist with the “Jay-Z Interview” video, you can now have it in your MP3 player to download. Check out the CDQ and mastered version of Hit-Boy’s “Jay-Z Interview” produced by BINK! after the jump.

Hit-Boy – “Jay-Z Interview” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: HouseOfHit