Home > Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy – “Jay-Z Interview” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Written By Kazeem Famuyide

Posted June 14, 2012
Leave a comment

If you were digging Hit-Boy’s first foray as a complete artist with the “Jay-Z Interview” video, you can now have it in your MP3 player to download. Check out the CDQ and mastered version of Hit-Boy’s “Jay-Z Interview” produced by BINK! after the jump.

Hit-Boy – “Jay-Z Interview” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

Photo: HouseOfHit

Bink , CDQ , download , good music , Hit Boy , Jay-Z interview , listen , mastered , official , surf club , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE