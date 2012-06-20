Chris Brown Announces The Death Of Hip-Hop, Says “Nobody Believes In The Brand” [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop is dead—according to Chris Brown. In the rest of his exclusive interview with Fuse, the singer explained the death of Hip-Hop, and its lack of marketability. “You know how they said Hip-Hop is dead, certain sh** is dead? It’s really dead because nobody believes in the brand anymore,” he said.

According to the Virginia native, the “broke” music industry has not only affected production budgets, but contributed to a lapse in artistry, and is to blame for the demise of Hip-Hop. In spite of the culture’s bleak future, Brown noted himself as the music’s saving grace. “If we don’t do it, who gon’ do it ? I’m like, f*** it, I’ll do it myself.”

Being that he’s an R&B singer, the 23-year-old may be an unlikely authority on the state of Hip-Hop, but others have shared in his views. In 2006, Nas drove the concept home by way of his Hip Hop Is Dead album.

Click below (and scroll to the 3:50 mark) to hear Brown explain his views on Hip-Hop and the music industry as a whole.

Photo: FUSE