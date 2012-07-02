Wiz Khalifa Announces Joint Project With Curren$y Titled Live In Concert

Before Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y found their respective success, everybody’s favorite smokers were two of the hardest working rappers in the blogosphere and mixtape circuit. Their common work ethic and love for the bud blossomed into a friendship, giving us many collaboritive features including their joint mixtape How Fly, which included the unbelievably dope “Car Service.”

Well thanks to pesky fans asking for a sequel to the 2009 release, Wiz went to twitter to reiterate what Spitta announced a couple months ago and confirmed that the duo have been in the studio at work on a new project. “Speakin Of Anniversaries, Iss Been 3 years Since Me And Spitta Dropped How Fly. Aug. 9th We’ll Be Giving You Smthn Else To Smoke To,” tweeted Wiz yesterday (July 1). “Its Called ‘Live In Concert’ Now Break Out Your Nuggs.”

There you have it; Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, Live In Concert, out August 9th. Are you looking forward to their latest collaboration?

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

• The Income Tax Struggle: 7 (Other) Rappers Who Skipped Out On Uncle Sam

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

—

Photo: Sneaker News