Big K.R.I.T. ft. Ludacris – “What U Mean” [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. gets behind the MPC and lets the beat build in this new video for “What U Mean,” featuring Ludacris. The good man, Decatur Dan, is behind the lens for this one and the video is chock full of fine females, fine whips, and fine rhymes.

This song is off of the King Remembered In Time’s latest album, Live From The Underground. Ludacris jumps on to throw a couple of bars on this and reminds you that all women are freaks, they just need an excuse. Wise words, Luda. Wise words. Hit the jump to check the visuals.

Photo: VEVO