Beanie Sigel Tells The Breakfast Club “The Roc-a-Fella Thing Is Over,” Compares Himself To Al Capone

Beanie Sigel stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club for an interview to promote his forthcoming new album, The Time, and of course a plethora of other relevant topics were discussed. The Broad Street Bully talked about the formation of State Property, Roc-a-fella, that Pro-Keds deal that went sour and his tax & legal troubles. Beans also had some advice for Philly brethren Meek Mill, who he says he’s proud of and compares the young spitter’s aligning with MMG to his own come up with the Roc.

“Coming up with Roc-a-fella, we was the la familia. The family,” said Beanie. “Everything is business. I learned that the hard way. And it’s a big difference between family and relatives. So…that family word gets tossed around real loosely. Learn the business, stay on top of your business, and keep it all the way business.”

The “Feel It In The Air Rapper” also says he hasn’t spoke to Jay-Z or Dame Dash, and added, “I pretty much think the Roc-a-Fella thing is over.”

The Time is out on August 28th via State Property/Ruffhouse Records and Beans is currently on a pre-prison tour. Beans will have to report to prison to serve a two-year bid for tax evasion charges on September 12th. Watch the full interview with the Breakfast Club, where Beans also compares himself to Al Capone, below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Things You Must Know About Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor 2: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1

• Don’t Like: 7 More Things Lil Wayne Apparently Doesn’t Like

• Ice-T’s Wife Coco Shows Off Her Cakes In Swimsuit On NYC Streets [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of The 2012 Summer

• Stevie J’s Top 5 Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Finale [PHOTOS]

• Cash Money CEO Ronald “Slim” Williams Buys Largest House In South Florida [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Power 105.1