Miami Rapper Bizzle Killed Outside Local Car Wash

The life of a Miami rapper by the name of Bizzle came to an abrupt end when he was shot and killed outside of a car wash Monday (Oct. 15). According to police, the rapper —born Robert Labranche — was struck on NW 7th Avenue and NW 54th street in Liberty City, at 7:30 p.m.

“He would not let you starve. He would not leave you in the street,” said resident, Rod Parker, of the 37-year-old rapper. “If you asked him for something, he would try his best to do whatever he can for you – I mean for everybody.”

Things got out of hand when Bizzle got into an argument with another person while outside of the car wash. His two young children were in his SUV at the time of the shooting, but did not see him die. “Fortunately they did not see the actual incident, and they are currently right now unharmed with family members,” revealed Miami Police Department spokesperson, Det. Willie Moreno.

Moreno went on to state that following the shooting emotions ran high, with many of the victim’s relatives crossing police tape an entering the crime scene. Both a man and a woman were restrained by officers, but were later released without facing any charges. “This is someone that was definitely loved, not just by his family but by his community.

“You could see the large crowd behind me. You could see as soon as a family member run under the police line, and he obviously wanted to grab that family member, he wanted to grab him for one last time, possibly. You saw the emotions of the community, just going in with him.”

Police have yet to apprehend a suspect, but are searching for a Black male in his 20s, who fled the scene.

Known on Miami’s local music scene, Bizzle also went by the name Chowtime and posted several performances online.



Photo: ThisIs50