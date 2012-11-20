Lil B’ Features His Cat, Keke, On New Song; Makes History [LISTEN]

Lil B is a strange cat, we know that. But who would’ve thunk that he’d actually do a song with a cat?

Back when the Based God was a guest speaker at New York University (yeah, that really happened), he promised that he will make history by being the first rapper ever to do a song with a cat.

Well, he’s done it. His adopted tabby cat, Keke, purrs and meows on his new song featuring Lil B. “With her proud friend, Lil B, they both are [extremely] happy to spread love with humans and animals together,” wrote Lil B on his YouTube page. The Based God also said that there will be more to come from Keke.

May Based God have mercy on us all. Check it out down below.

