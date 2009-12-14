Joell Ortiz Dropping “Road Kill” [Trailer Included]

As of late, rapper Joell Ortiz has been dropping freestyle after freestyle, giving his own adaptations of artist’s recent tracks.

Attacking Beanie Sigel’s “I Go Off,” Eminem’s “Taking My Ball” and even Sade’s “Soldier Of Love,” the Brooklyn Bomber has been in the process of cooking up the Road Kill Mixtape, which is slated to drop Tuesday.

While on tour with Tech N9Ne and Slaughterhouse, the Latin rapper has been grinding out verses whenever the opportunity has presented itself.

With the grand finale being his sophomore album, Free Agent, this will be able to hold most over until February when that project officially drops.

Watch the promo for the upcoming mixtape here: