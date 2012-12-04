Boss Lady Presents Rapsody – “Most Poetical” [LISTEN]

Simone Amelia, better known as Boss Lady, organized and hosted a forthcoming mixtape with DJ Adore titled Woman On Top. The project pays homage to today’s “new school” of talented, but often under appreciated, female MCs making their mark in Hip-Hop. Jamla front woman Rapsody kicks off the project with the lyrically impressive and aptly titled, “Most Poetical.”

The North Carolina MC openly admits that she could out spit most of your favorite rappers over the track’s boom-bap production. We wouldn’t be surprised if Iggy Azalea, Brianna, Snow Tha Product, Reema Major, Nyemiah Supreme and the other artists slated to appear on the project feel the same way.

Woman On Top releases Christmas Eve. Until then, feel free to stream Rapsody’s “Most Poetical” below.

—

Photo: Jamla