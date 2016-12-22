Tiger Woods Posts Selfie As Mac Daddy Santa, Unholy Slander Follows

Tigers Woods did it to himself. The pro golfer and Caniblasian posted a selfie of himself as “Mac Daddy Santa.”

It looks even worse than it sounds since the pic is of a shirtless Woods with a bleached goatee, sunglasses and a black baseball hat over what looks like a Santa hat. Imagine a struggle wrestler selfie, and bong.

“Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW,” he wrote.

The slander on Twitter was swift and vicious.

Tiger, you did this to yourself bruh. We don’t need to ever see your nipples fam.

Peep the unholiest of slander below and on the following pages.

