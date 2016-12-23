Donald Trump Plays Golf With Mac Daddy Santa aka Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods got traded by the Black Delegation years ago, but there definitely aren’t any regrets. Today, Mac Daddy Santa was playing golf with president-elect Cheeto Jesus.

According to Golf Digest, Woods and Donald Trump teed off at the Trump International G.C. in West Palm Beach, FL.

What’s up with Donald Trump kicking it with Black dudes with blonde goatees? Also, Cheeto Jesus pants are mad high on his waist. The dictator clown steez is official.

This guy…

Oh yeah, Tiger Woods is officially cancelled, and ain’t never coming back.

—

Photo: Instagram/@golfdigest

Email This

Leave a Comment