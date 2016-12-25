Troy Ave Shot Twice In Brooklyn While Sitting In His Maserati

It’s Christmas Day, and Troy Ave just missed being another 2016 fatality. The Brooklyn rapper is in stable condition after being shot twice while reportedly sitting in his Maserati.

Brooklyn: Rapper Troy Ave was shot in the arm & grazed in the head while driving Maserati on East 91st St & Linden Blvd. @AllisonPapson pic.twitter.com/2k2RrKiBqR — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 26, 2016

According to Page Six the shooting occurred in Canarsie at East 91st Street and Linden Blvd after 4 p.m.

Reportedly, a shooter walked up and started licking off shots into the car from the passenger side. Ave was able to drive off but then hopped out the car and left it behind on Linden Blvd.

He managed to get himself to Brookdale Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition, police said.

“Shot in the head, man,” Troy Ave told the Post before being treated by hospital staff.

Troy Ave is currently out on bond as he faces attempted murder and weapons possession charges stemming from the now infamous shooting at Irving Plaza during a T.I. concert earlier this year.

Listen, we don’t want anyone to be shot or hurt, period. But why were you alone, in BK, in a whip worth at least six figures—that fans, friends and enemies know you drive since you posted it all over social media?

Troy Ave needs to seriously consider how he moves in these streets, anyone can get got.

