Lupe Fiasco Thrown Off Stage After Delivering Anti-Obama Views [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Lupe Fiasco’s political views got him thrown out of his own show Sunday (Jan. 20). The Chicago native went on an anti-Obama rant, and reportedly played music sharing said views for 30 minutes. When he refused to go on to another song, security kicked him off stage.

Fiasco was performing at the Hamilton in Washington D.C. just ahead of President Obama’s inauguration festivities to be held tomorrow.

According to reporter Josh Rogin, things quickly went left (no pun) for the rap star. “Lupe Fiasco just got thrown off stage here at the Hamilton Live after he went on an anti-Obama diatribe mid set,” Rogan tweeted. “So Lupe played one anti-war song for 30 min and said he didn’t vote for Obama and eventually was told to move on to the next song. Lupe refused to move to the next song so a team of security guards came on stage and told him to go.”

Fiasco is very comfortable expressing his disdain for the commander in chief and has verbalized his views on several occasions. Last summer he blamed the president for killing little children, after ordering drone attacks, claims of which have yet to be substantiated by Obama or the CIA.

On the music side of things, he’s decided to halt the 2013 release of his Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album until further notice.

UPDATE 2: The Chicago rapper was repeating the first verse of “Words I Never Said” for 30-minutes. Hypervocal reports that the show’s organizers, StartUp RockOn, kicked Fiasco off stage because he refused to move on to another song.

