Consequence & Jen The Pen Slander Kanye West, Q-Tip & Love & Hip Hop Cast [VIDEO]

Consequence holds his tongue for nobody, which makes for great entertainment. The former G.O.O.D. Music rapper and his baby mother Jen The Pen, who is also a fellow Love & Hip Hop New York cast member, stopped by the Breakfast Club and proceeded to go in on everybody mentioned. That includes Kanye West, Raqi Thunda, Q-Tip, Joe Budden, Big Sean and much, much more.

Cons called Raqui a “raccoon” who was out here “passing around diseases.” As for Joe Budden, the Queens rapper said, “He ain’t get over the fact that Raekwon smacked him in the heard,” said Cons. [Note: It was actually one of the Chef’s goons, allegedly.]

Then when asked about Kanye West, Jen The Pen went off because the couple never received a gift from Yeezy for the birth of their son. Which of course led to her dropping dime about West, supposedly, sleeping with Kim Kardashian while she was then still in a relationship with Reggie Bush.

Aww damn. And that’s just the start because we didn’t mention Q-Tip getting thrown under the bus. On a less slanderous note, Cons just released his Movies On Demand 4 mixtape.

See the full interview with Consequence and Jen The Pen below.

—

Photo: Power 105.1