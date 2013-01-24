Bobby V. Carjacked At Gunpoint In Atlanta

Bobby V. was the victim of a carjacking, at gunpoint in Atlanta Tuesday (Jan. 22). One of the suspects has already been arrested.

The R&B singer parked his 2013 Bentley outside of the Hot Beats Recording Studio, when he was approached by two men with guns. According to police, the crooner—born Robert Wilson— gave up his car without a fight, and the assailants drove away. He and other witnesses were able to identify one of the suspects, leading to his arrest.

Bobby, tweeted about the incident earlier today, and was thankful that he wasn’t killed. “GOD saved me last night.. Thank u Lord life is so precious&we take it 4 granted!! Everything u wanna do, DO IT!pray&be thankful 4 wht u hav!” he wrote.

An off-duty lieutenant heard about the incident over a police radio, and found the car abandoned near the MARTA public transportation station.

A former artist on Ludacris’ Disturbing the Peace label, his last album, Dusk Till Dawn, dropped in 2012. He changed his stage name from Bobby Valentino to “V,” after being sued by and English singer of the same name. His estimated net worth is $6 million.

—

Photo: thepagewithroyalkev.com